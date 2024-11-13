Tata Steel announces 2nd Kapilash Half Marathon

Dhenkanal: Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM), in collaboration with Dhenkanal district administration, has announced the 2nd Edition of Tata Steel Kapilash Half Marathon, scheduled for January 11 next year. The marathon will be held in the buffer zone of Kapilash Wildlife Sanctuary. It will promote awareness on biodiversity conservation and wildlife protection, particularly focusing on elephants.

Addressing a press conference, Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said, “The run will be held in the picturesque backdrop of Kapilash Sanctuary of Dhenkanal. We hope this will be one of the coveted half marathons in the country,” emphasising the district administration’s full support for the event’s success. Following this, the official T-shirt for the 2025 marathon was unveiled.

The marathon offers races in three categories -- 21 km, 10 km and 5 km -- with cash prizes amounting to Rs 9.64 lakh for the top 30 finishers. Certified by Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), the route and logistics adhere to global standards, including advanced timing and tracking systems.

Registrations are open until December 15 on a first-come, first-served basis. Slots are available for 4,000 participants. This event not only highlights the scenic beauty of Dhenkanal but also promotes a spirit of fitness, community and environmental responsibility.

Dhenkanal Additional Superintendent of Police Suryamani Pradhan, Assistant Conservator of Forest Satyanarayana Sahoo, Chief of Corporate Services Mohit Das and Chief of Sports Mukul Vinayak Choudhari were present.