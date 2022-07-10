Teacher sorry for 'returning' Rs 24Lakh salary

Patna: A Bihar academician who was recently in news for seeking to 'return' nearly Rs 24 lakh earned towards salary in nearly three years of service, has sought to apologise for his actions. Lalan Kumar, who teaches Hindi at the Nitishwar Singh college in Muzaffarpur, has tendered an 'unconditional apology' in a letter to the pro Vice Chancellor of B R Ambedkar Bihar University, less than a week after dispatching the cheque for Rs 23.38 lakh dated July 5.

The pro VC RK Thakur had made it clear that as per rules the cheque could not be accepted, besides, expressing surprise over Kumar's contention that he was frustrated over 'students not turning up to attend classes' at his college.

In his letter, Kumar has said he got carried away by the distress he felt over lack of action on his 'eight applications for a transfer to another college' though he did 'not wish to tarnish the reputation of the institution' where he was currently posted. Kumar, an alumnus of the Hindu College, Delhi, and JNU, had secured a job with the Bihar university after cracking a BPSC exam in 2019. He however felt slighted that he was given a college which did not hold post graduate classes while many of his colleagues got better opportunities.

The principal of the college, Manoj Kumar, had taken offence at Lalan taking the drastic step without broaching the matter with him.

However, the letter of apology by Lalan has been duly forwarded by the principal and the same has been received by the office of the university registrar.