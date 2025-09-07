Live
- Akshay Kumar donates Rs 5 crore for Punjab flood relief, calls it ‘sewa’ not charity
- AI Job Paradox: Creating more jobs while transforming work
- Foxy IPO scam: doctors, bank managers fall prey
- Startups, academia,digital ecosystems in Telangana’s $1-trillion aspiration
- Services of over 13,000 teachers will be regularised, says CM
- Teachers’ Day celebrated at Broadway Studio
- Teachers should become role models: Patra
- 3 die as car rams into auto
- 511 held in drive against illicit liquor
- Naveen asks BMJD to fight for women’s rights
Teachers’ Day celebrated at Broadway Studio
Bhubaneswar: Broadway Dance Studio, one of Odisha’s premier dance education academies, celebrated Teachers’ Day at its CRP branch. The event witnessed...
Bhubaneswar: Broadway Dance Studio, one of Odisha’s premier dance education academies, celebrated Teachers’ Day at its CRP branch. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 100 students ranging from ages 5 to 60 years, making it a vibrant gathering of talent, gratitude and celebration.
Students and parents came together to honour their beloved mentors, transforming the occasion into a heartfelt tribute to the guiding lights of the Broadway community. The studio resonated with performances, thank-you notes and emotional moments that reflected the deep bond between teachers and students.
Broadway Dance Studio has been a beacon of dance education and fitness, nurturing more than 1,000 students across the globe through both offline and online programmes. Under the leadership of A Anvie and Prof Ritesh RJ, the academy has been transforming raw talent into polished, confident and professional performers, setting new benchmarks for dance education and performing arts in Odisha. The celebration concluded with a special programme where students from different age groups performed a variety of dance styles, from classical to hip-hop, Zumba to freestyle, highlighting the studio’s diverse training modules.