Teachers’ Day celebrated at Broadway Studio

Bhubaneswar: Broadway Dance Studio, one of Odisha’s premier dance education academies, celebrated Teachers’ Day at its CRP branch. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 100 students ranging from ages 5 to 60 years, making it a vibrant gathering of talent, gratitude and celebration.

Students and parents came together to honour their beloved mentors, transforming the occasion into a heartfelt tribute to the guiding lights of the Broadway community. The studio resonated with performances, thank-you notes and emotional moments that reflected the deep bond between teachers and students.

Broadway Dance Studio has been a beacon of dance education and fitness, nurturing more than 1,000 students across the globe through both offline and online programmes. Under the leadership of A Anvie and Prof Ritesh RJ, the academy has been transforming raw talent into polished, confident and professional performers, setting new benchmarks for dance education and performing arts in Odisha. The celebration concluded with a special programme where students from different age groups performed a variety of dance styles, from classical to hip-hop, Zumba to freestyle, highlighting the studio’s diverse training modules.