Team of officials from Maharasthra to study Mahah Kumbh-2025 management

Mahakumbh Nagar: A team of senior officials from Nashik to Prayagraj to study and prepare for the successful organization of Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh 2027.

This 20-member team will examine the various management strategies employed by the Yogi government during Mahakumbh 2025 and learn from them to enhance preparations for the Kumbh scheduled to take place in 2027.

The team will conduct a two-day study. Led by Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam, the team includes Collector and District Magistrate Jalaj Sharma and Special IG of Police for the Nashik Range, Dattatraya Karale.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, they will visit various sites associated with Mahakumbh and observe the initiatives implemented by the Yogi government. Their focus will primarily be on crowd control and emergency response, traffic and transport management, river water management at the ghats, health and medical arrangements, tent city and housing management, sanitation and waste management, and the provision of drinking water and toilet facilities.

They will also assess coordination with Akhadas and Mahants, as well as protocol and security arrangements. Improvements will be made for Nashik Kumbh 2027. Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam stated, "The management of Mahakumbh 2025 is unique and exemplary. We will apply the insights gained here to the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh 2027." He emphasized that this study tour is invaluable for their preparation. In an event as large as the Kumbh, effective coordination among various departments and a sense of service are crucial. Ensuring security and maintaining peace among more than 50 crore devotees poses a significant challenge. The experiences gained here will help us reinforce security arrangements for the Nashik Kumbh.