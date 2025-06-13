Live
Teams doing everything to support victims: Minister Rammohan Naidu
Highlights
Ahmedabad: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said teams from DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF and local administration are doing...
Ahmedabad: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said teams from DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF and local administration are doing everything to support victims and their families following the Ahmedabad plane crash. "Just visited the crash site in Ahmedabad, (and) what I witnessed was deeply distressing. I'm on the ground, closely reviewing rescue and relief efforts," he said in a post on X. Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane, carrying 242 people, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed soon after take-off on Thursday afternoon. "Teams from DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF, and local administration are working round-the-clock," the minister said.
