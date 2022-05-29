Teen From Kerala Bagged The Best Child Artist Honour In Te State Film Awards 2021

Sneha Anu, 15 years old from the densely-populated Rajaji Nagar colony, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala received the Best Child Artist (Female) award at the State Film Awards 2021, which were announced on Friday. She was recognised for her compelling performance as 'Mullu' in Khais Millen's film Thala, which she wrote and directed.



The residents' satisfaction stems from two factors: The first is, of course, the prize, which they hope will help the teenager develop in his or her career. The second is that they think the honour will help them collectively move away from the colony's infamous past, which was previously known as Chenkalchoola. Her family, which includes her mom and grandparents, were taken aback by the news of her victory, as they had no idea she was in the running.

Sneha, a Class 9 student of Government Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School stated that the film's development took four years since it had to portray everything, even children's physical growth, as part of the plot. When the shooting started, she was in Class 4.

The majority of the scenes were filmed at this location. In some ways, she was growing up alongside the film. The shoot was completed before the Covid-induced lockdown was announced. Sneha recalled that the director Khais informed her grandfather Jayan that she had won.

Sneha's father, K N Anu, works as a temporary sanitation worker in the capital city's Thumboormuzhi aerobic bins. He believes that Sneha's future will be brighter as a result of the prize. Mullu, according to Sneha's grandmother Nagamma, was the teenager's real nickname.

In the meantime, Thala is not Sneha's first feature film. She also received critical acclaim for her role in Padmakumar's 2015 film Roopantharam, which she wrote and directed.