Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar Dy CM Sinha over corruption allegation, dares Bihar govt to take action

A day after allegations of corruption levelled by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha against Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the latter rebutted the claims and challenged the state government to take action if there is any truth to the accusations.

Bihar Deputy CM Sinha had accused LoP Yadav of irregularities during his tenure as the Road Construction Minister, to which Tejashwi replied saying: "If there was any wrongdoing during my tenure, why doesn't the government fix it? Who's stopping them?"

He also noted an alleged scam of Rs 26 crore in the road construction department during the Grand Alliance government on Saturday.

"Where does the Deputy CM have a brain? He talks without head or feet," Tejashwi Yadav said.

The LoP also said, accusing the NDA government of shielding large-scale corruption at all levels: "We've raised questions about the tender scam on Saturday, but haven't received any answers. Government money is being used to promote the ruling party, and corruption is widespread -- from Circle Officers to Block Development Officers."

The RJD leader also questioned the efficiency of state-level investigative agencies.

"When crores are recovered during raids, what are Bihar's agencies doing? Why does evidence only come out when CBI and ED get involved?" he said.

He also pointed to structural failures, such as the recent spate of bridge collapses, asking: "Who is responsible for the collapsing bridges? Who will be held accountable?"

Yadav concluded by saying that raising such questions annoys the state government, which then retaliates with counter-accusations instead of addressing the issues.

He launched a serious allegation against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the JD-U on Saturday, accusing them of misusing government funds under the guise of public outreach to fuel their political campaign.

He alleged that the Nitish Kumar government has ordered 600 digital chariots worth Rs 225 crore of taxpayer money in the name of Mahila Samvad.