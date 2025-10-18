Telangana ranked 3rd in PM Janman Mission

Telangana has achieved national recognition for its outstanding performance in the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), securing the third rank across India. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu during the Aadi Karmyogi National Conference held on October 17 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Representing the Telangana government, Secretary (Coordination) Dr. Gaurav Uppal received the award on behalf of the state.

Telangana’s efforts to deliver justice to tribal communities and accelerate development in tribal regions earned it the third position in the national rankings. The state’s commitment to improving the lives of tribal populations through effective governance, inclusive development programs, and community participation was a key factor in its success. The Telangana Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute also received special recognition, with Assistant Director Padma P.V. being honored as one of the Super Coaches / State Master Trainers for her exemplary contribution. The Best Performers list highlighted several districts from Telangana. Under the Aadi Karmyogi Abhiyan, Adilabad, Nalgonda, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts were recognized for their strong implementation.