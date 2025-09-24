Tensions Escalate In Leh As Statehood Protests Turn Violent, Curfew Enforced

Authorities in Leh have imposed prohibitory orders following violent clashes during mass demonstrations demanding statehood for Ladakh and expedited negotiations regarding Sixth Schedule protection. The protests, which began peacefully on Wednesday, deteriorated when some participants engaged in stone-throwing and arson, prompting police to deploy tear gas and resort to baton charges.

The unrest reached a critical point when demonstrators set fire to the local Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters, escalating tensions in the region. Law enforcement agencies responded with crowd control measures as the situation spiraled beyond peaceful protest parameters.

The current wave of agitation stems from an ongoing hunger strike initiated by the Leh Apex Body's youth wing on September 10, originally planned to continue for 35 days. The hospitalization of two participants among the 15 strikers reportedly served as a catalyst for Wednesday's more aggressive demonstrations and the general shutdown that paralyzed Leh.

These developments follow the Leh Apex Body's commitment to maintain their hunger strike until authorities address their core demands: full statehood status and Ladakh's incorporation under the Constitution's Sixth Schedule provisions. The Sixth Schedule framework, currently applicable to tribal regions in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura, offers enhanced autonomous governance structures, specialized judicial systems, and expanded financial authority through local councils.

Climate rights advocate Sonam Wangchuk, who had been participating in the regional movement, concluded his personal 15-day fast and urged all parties to pursue peaceful dialogue rather than confrontation.

The agitation for constitutional protection under the Sixth Schedule has gained significant momentum across Ladakh in recent months. Both the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance have maintained a coordinated four-year campaign advocating for these changes, engaging in multiple negotiation rounds with federal authorities.

Wednesday's events unfolded as protesters gathered at the NDS memorial grounds before proceeding through Leh's main thoroughfares, voicing support for constitutional recognition and statehood. The demonstration turned violent when some participants targeted the BJP regional office and Hill Council buildings with stones.

A scheduled dialogue between Home Ministry representatives and leadership from both the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance is set for October 6, representing the latest attempt to resolve the longstanding constitutional dispute through diplomatic channels.

Responding to the violent turn of events, Omar Abdullah noted the contrast between Ladakh's situation and Jammu and Kashmir's ongoing statehood concerns. He observed that while Ladakh initially welcomed Union Territory status in 2019, current events reflect growing dissatisfaction with that arrangement, emphasizing the broader regional frustrations with constitutional status changes implemented by the central government.