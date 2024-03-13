Live
- Electoral Bonds case: SBI files compliance affidavit in SC
- Amazon.in Mega Electronics Days: Best Deals on Consumer Electronics
- Study circles bring rays of hope for job aspirants
- YSRCP govt failed to complete project: TDP
- Nazara Tech pledges $100 mn to propel global expansion via strategic M&A
- Asus launches new laptops with thin, light profiles in India
- Biden, Trump clinch nominations, stage set for presidential election rematch
- UP govt calls for austerity in budget spending
- NIA makes first arrest in Bengaluru cafe blast case
- Celebrating Pi Day 2024: Understanding Its Essence and Global Impact
Just In
Tensions flare as SFI protests screening of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' at JNU campus
Tensions erupted during the screening of the film "Bastar: The Naxal Story" on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, with over 100 students from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) protesting against the film's screening.
Tensions erupted during the screening of the film "Bastar: The Naxal Story" on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, with over 100 students from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) protesting against the film's screening.
The National Arts Forum is conducting a pre-release screening of the film "Bastar: The Naxal Story" on the JNU campus. The film is scheduled for release on March 15.
Creative Director and Producer Vipul Amritlal Shah, Director Sudipto Sen, and lead actress Adaa Sharma were all part of the panel discussion during the pre-release screening.
Entry to the venue was disrupted by protesting demonstrators. Additionally, the SFI reportedly cut the lights in the auditorium twice in an attempt to halt the screening of the film.
“The Communists are trying to create chaos by cutting the light in the auditorium to stop the pre-screening of the movie,” said student outfit ABVP in a statement.
"Bastar: The Naxal Story," tackles a subject that has been largely overlooked by mainstream cinema - Naxalism.