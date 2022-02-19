  • Menu
Terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight

Terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight (Photo/IANS)

A terrorist has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, the police said on Saturday

Srinagar: A terrorist has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, the police said on Saturday

The police said that a search is underway at the gunfight site in Chermarg Zainapora area.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight.

