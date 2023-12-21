Terrorists ambush army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch

Live
Highlights
An army vehicle was ambushed by terrorists in J&K’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
Jammu: An army vehicle was ambushed by terrorists in J&K’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
Official sources said that the terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) forest area of Surankote tehsil in Poonch.
Further details are awaited.
