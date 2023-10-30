Live
Terrorists kill non-local labourer in J&K’s Pulwama
Srinagar: Terrorists shot and killed a non-local labourer on Monday in J&K’s Pulwama district.
The labourer was identified as Mukesh Kumar of Uttar Pradesh.
“Terrorists fired at the non-local labourer in Tumchi village in Nowpora area of Pulwama’s Tral tehsil.
“He later succumbed to injuries. Police have taken cognizance of the incident and investigation has been started,” police said.
The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.
Terrorists on Sunday shot and critically wounded a police inspector in the Eidgah area of Srinagar district while he was playing cricket with local youth.
The police inspector identified as Masroor Ahmad Wani is since battling for life in the hospital and doctors have described his condition as critical.