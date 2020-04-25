Thane: Man beaten on suspicion of being Covid-19 patient, dies

Thane: A 34-year-old man was allegedly attacked on suspicion of being a COVID-19 patient and died after falling into a gutter during the assault in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place when Ganesh Gupta had stepped out of his home to purchase some essentials amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said. On noticing some policemen manning the street, the victim took an alternate route, where a few passersby assaulted him after he coughed while walking, he said. The men suspected him of being a COVID-19 patient and attacked him, causing him to fall into a gutter and die, the official said.