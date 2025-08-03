Tharoor Declares VP Election Outcome Predetermined As BJP's Numerical Advantage Makes Victory Inevitable

Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor has candidly acknowledged that the upcoming Vice Presidential election outcome is essentially predetermined, given the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's commanding numerical superiority in Parliament. Speaking to media representatives on Sunday, the Kerala MP expressed resignation about the electoral mathematics while maintaining hope for meaningful opposition consultation in the selection process.

Tharoor's frank assessment comes as the nation prepares for the September 9 Vice Presidential election, necessitated by Jagdeep Dhankhar's unexpected resignation in July. The seasoned politician emphasized that the result would inevitably favor whoever the ruling coalition chooses to nominate, citing the clear composition of the electoral college that will decide the contest.

The former diplomat's comments reflect the stark political reality facing the opposition in the current parliamentary configuration. Unlike presidential elections that include state assembly members, the Vice Presidential contest involves only Members of Parliament, where the NDA enjoys a decisive advantage through its substantial representation in both houses of Parliament.

Despite acknowledging the mathematical certainty of the NDA's victory, Tharoor expressed optimism that the ruling alliance might engage in consultations with opposition parties during the candidate selection process. However, he remained pragmatic about the likelihood of such consultation, noting the uncertainty surrounding whether the government would seek cross-party input.

The timing of Tharoor's statements has drawn additional attention due to his recent tensions with his own party leadership. The Congress MP has faced internal criticism following his participation in government-sponsored international delegations after the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor military actions against Pakistan. His selection for these diplomatic missions without prior party consultation reportedly caused friction within Congress ranks.

Further complicating his relationship with party leadership, Tharoor's public praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during these international trips drew sharp criticism from Congress colleagues. The party's displeasure became evident when Tharoor was notably excluded from the list of speakers during Parliament's debate on Operation Sindoor, despite his extensive diplomatic experience and ministerial background in the previous UPA government.

When questioned about his absence from the parliamentary debate speakers' roster, Tharoor responded with characteristic wit, simply stating "maunvrat" (vow of silence), indicating his diplomatic approach to the internal party tensions surrounding his recent activities.

The Vice Presidential election assumes particular significance given the unusual circumstances of Dhankhar's resignation. The incumbent's decision to step down marked an unprecedented event, as no sitting Vice President had previously resigned mid-term without seeking higher office. Dhankhar's departure came with over two years remaining in his tenure, and the reasons behind his sudden resignation continue to fuel political speculation.

The electoral mechanics for the September 9 contest involve a total of 782 parliamentarians, comprising 543 Lok Sabha members and 233 elected Rajya Sabha members, plus 12 nominated Rajya Sabha members. Current vacancies in both houses have slightly reduced the effective electoral college strength from the theoretical maximum.

The election process will unfold at Parliament House, with polling scheduled between 10 AM and 5 PM in room F-101 on the first floor if a contest materializes. Results will be announced the same day, potentially concluding what many observers consider a foregone conclusion given the numerical realities.

The Congress-led opposition faces the challenging task of fielding a candidate capable of mounting a credible challenge despite the mathematical disadvantage. Opposition leaders are likely to use the campaign as a platform to articulate their vision and critique government policies, even while acknowledging the slim prospects of electoral success.

Tharoor's assessment reflects broader opposition frustrations with the current parliamentary arithmetic, where the NDA's substantial majority has enabled it to advance its agenda with minimal consultation. His hope for meaningful dialogue represents the opposition's desire for more collaborative governance, even in areas where the ruling alliance possesses the numerical strength to act unilaterally.

The Vice Presidential contest will serve as another test of opposition unity and the NDA's continued political dominance in national politics. While the outcome may be predetermined, the campaign period will provide insights into political strategies and relationships as both sides prepare for future electoral battles where the stakes and uncertainties may be considerably higher.