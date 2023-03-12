The Kerala Government Will Install Air Quality Monitoring Equipment At A Few Kochi Hospitals

The government of Kerala has made the decision to install air quality monitoring equipment in a few of the city's hospitals. This coastal city is currently suffering from a toxic haze due to the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant fire. The installation of the air quality monitoring equipment, according to state minister of health Veena George, will help determine the likelihood that individuals would become unwell as a result of the deteriorating air quality.



According to George, the devices would make it possible to predict when people might get sick and ensure that early preventive action is performed. In the meantime, George Healy, the deputy chief of the New York Fire Safety Department, participated in an online conversation about the fire situation with the Ernakulam district administration and the State Disaster Management Authority.

According to a statement from the district administration, during the meeting, Haley cautioned the administration to exercise caution because there is a potential that the fire could flare up again even after it appears to have been put out.

The State Disaster Management Authority member secretary Shekhar Kuriakose, District Collector NSK Umesh, and others participated in the online meeting. The Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant fire was 90% contained as of Saturday, according to the state government, who also stated that attempts were being made to put out the remaining 20%.

Drones with infrared cameras, which can find burning fire beneath the rubbish heap, were recommended by Haley.

The health administration has also designated a "smoke casualty" in hospitals, and patients from the affected areas would have priority access to 20 beds at Taluk Hospital in Tripunithura and 100 beds at General Hospital in Ernakulam. To prevent similar incidents from happening again in the state, the government had outlined an action plan to be carried out on a war footing.

Stringent procedures will be implemented as part of the 82-day action plan for the management of biodegradable trash at the source and for the door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste in the state.