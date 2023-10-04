The Powerhouse Reiki and Wellness Trainer, Prriya Kaur gets awarded by Union Minister Vijay Sampla in India

New Delhi: In a world seeking solace and personal growth, there are few individuals who possess the extraordinary ability to inspire, heal, and transform lives. Prriya Kaur, a Scotland-based Entrepreneur, Bestselling Author, Reiki Grandmaster, NLP Coach, and Relationship & Life Coach, is one such exceptional individual. Recently, she received the prestigious Transformational Reiki and Wellness Trainer Award by Union Minister Sh Vijay Sampla, Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, in association with Global Indians Conclave and Awards. This recognition adds yet another glorious feather to Prriya Kaur's cap, reaffirming her position as one of the best Reiki and Wellness trainers globally.

Prriya Kaur's comprehensive approach, blending spiritual wisdom with practical tools, has garnered praise from those who have experienced her coaching. "I am humbled by the trust and gratitude expressed by those who have attended my seminars and webinars. Witnessing their growth and witnessing the positive changes in their lives is the ultimate reward," Prriya Kaur shared. Prriya Kaur's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Her impact as a transformative coach, author, and entrepreneur has touched the lives of thousands across the globe. As the Founder and Director of Prriya Success Academy in the United Kingdom, she has become synonymous with empowering individuals to achieve their personal and professional goals. Through her seminars, webinars, and personalized coaching, Prriya has earned the unwavering trust of those who have witnessed the positive changes she instills in their lives.

Armed with an MBA Gold Medal from the prestigious Edinburgh Napier University in Scotland, Prriya Kaur combines her academic excellence with a deep understanding of spiritual and wellness practices. Her expertise lies in the art of Reiki, where she has attained the distinguished title of Reiki Grandmaster. Additionally, she is a highly skilled NLP practitioner, enabling individuals to reprogram their minds for success and personal growth. Her multifaceted approach combines spiritual wisdom with practical tools, making her a sought-after mentor in the field of personal and professional development. Prriya Kaur's impact reaches beyond her coaching and training sessions. She is also a prolific author, with numerous international bestsellers to her name.

Her latest contributions to the literary world, "Reiki I: The Superpower to Heal Yourself" and "Reiki III: The Path to Your Hidden Energy," further solidify her position as a renowned author and influencer in the field of personal and professional growth. With a total of eight international bestsellers, Prriya Kaur's words have the power to uplift, inspire, and guide readers on a transformative journey. The recognition bestowed upon Prriya Kaur with the Transformational Reiki and Wellness Trainer Award holds great significance. It signifies the impact she has had on the lives of individuals worldwide, instilling healing, empowerment, and positive transformation. As she adds another feather to her cap, this award solidifies her position as an influential figure in personal and professional development.