The Union minister Slammed Opposition For Boycotting The Constitution Day Event

Fourteen opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, boycotted the parliament's Constitution Day celebrations today in order to portray a united face ahead of the winter session's commencement next week. Manickam Tagore, a Congress member, commented that this government does not respect the Constitution. Arjun Ram Meghwal, a Union minister, criticized the Congress and other opposition parties for boycotting Parliament's Constitution Day celebrations on Friday. The event was addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.

The Congress including 13 other parties, along with the Shiv Sena, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, announced on Thursday that they would boycott the celebrations because of the Centre's alleged disrespect for them, refusal to meet their demands, and rushed passage of bills in Parliament.

According to Union Minister Meghwal, boycotting the event is disrespectful to the country's constitution. He went on to say that the Congress party can only pay respect to the politicians from the Nehru family and no other political figure, including the constitution's author, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

Opposition parties caused a tremendous outcry in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha during the recent sessions of Parliament over the Centre's three new agriculture legislation, as well as the management of the pandemic and other concerns.

Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day. On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee. pic.twitter.com/pviZNrKsGd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2021

Likewise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the spirit of the Constitution is harmed when political parties lose their democratic nature, as opposition parties boycotted the Constitution Day celebration in Parliament. He raised questions after their behaviour that how can such parties defend their democracy. Modi stated during his address to Parliament that family-run parties are becoming a concern for those who are committed to the Constitution and believe in democracy, but he did not name the Congress.

