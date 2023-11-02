There is no discrimination with Bihar candidates: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed the opposition saying that there is no discrimination with the candidates of Bihar.

Earlier, the opposition had targeted the Bihar government for allegedly giving a maximum number of jobs to outsiders.

“It is a matter of happiness that people of other states will come to Bihar and educate our students. There are 88 per cent candidates from Bihar recruited as teachers. We have issued notification to 1.70 lakh teacher posts and over 8 lakh candidates have given the examinations. Those who are raising questions against the recruitment do not know anything about it,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the Central government has recently announced jobs for 51 thousand candidates which was highlighted on every platform.

“The state government has also provided number of jobs but it will not be highlighted. Don’t publish it, the media should know how large the scale of recruitment is taking place here,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the state government has recruited few people from other states and they (opposition) are criticising the government by saying that the Chief Minister has invited people of other states to get jobs in Bihar.

“I want to ask them, is Bihar outside the country? The entire country is one. They are saying that we did injustice with the people of Bihar but that is not the case,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that candidates from Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand and other states have got jobs in Bihar which is a pleasing thing.

The Chief Minister said that the contract teachers can also become government teachers by giving an exam.