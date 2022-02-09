Thieves steal parts of historic Sun-Watch

Patna: Unidentified thieves have stolen some important parts of the historic Sun-Watch from Dehri town in Bihar's Rohtas district, an official said. The Sun-Watch is an important identity and pride of Dehri town built during the British period in 1871.

It is installed in the office premises of the water resource development department office. The place is considered a highly secure locality due to the residences and offices of top officials, including district magistrate, Superintendent of Police (SP), Additional SP, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and others.

Thieves took advantage of no security in the premises where the watch is situated. The police said that the premises is considered as a heritage site in the district, but lacks maintenance. The thieves broke the watch and took away its blade made of metal (Brass). "The sun watch comes under the premises of the water resource development office in Dehri. We have registered an FIR against unidentified thieves and are investigating the matter," said R.K. Singh, SHO of Dehri town police station.