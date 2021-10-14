Think of Modi, vote for BJP to ensure twin-engine govt in Goa: Amit Shah

Panaji, Oct 14: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the BJP would come to power in Goa with a full majority, stating that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and a BJP government in the state, Goa would be powered by a "twin engine" governance.

"Over the last ten years the BJP government has taken Goa on the path of development. Yesterday I got a call from a journalist. I told him that once again with a full majority the BJP government is coming back to power," Shah said at a foundation stone laying ceremony for the campus of a National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in South Goa.

Shah also said that for a region to develop, it needed 20-25 years of continuous non-corruption and a visionary governance, urging people in Goa to back the return of a BJP government in the state.

"If you have five years of development-oriented governance and then five years of corruption-ridden government then development does not go forward... what you need is 20-25 years of continuous good governance, then you can see the changes. At the top Modi is there, but here you have to vote for the return of a BJP government. It will be a double engine government to make Goa an ideal state," Shah also said.