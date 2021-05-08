'Third wave may not happen if steps taken'

New Delhi: Two days after warning that the third wave of Covid is inevitable, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government, K. VijayRaghavan on Friday stepped back, saying that it may not happen if strong steps and measures are taken.

Addressing the Union Health Ministry press briefing, he said: "If we take strong steps and measures, the third wave may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere at all.

"It all depends on how much the guidelines are effectively implemented at local level."

Asked about reports of mucormycosis among Covid-19 patients, NITI Aayog's Member, Health, Prof V.K. Paul said: "Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) is detected mostly in diabetic patients. We want to reassure that there is no major outbreak and we are doing proper surveillance of the situation." He pointed out that there are three factors triggering this fungal infection: uncontrolled diabetes, immunosuppression because of steroids or any other disease and exposure to a wet surface.

"Mucormycosis is absolutely preventable and if one's diabetes is under control, there is no reason to worry," Paul said.