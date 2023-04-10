This has inspired every Indian: Says PM on Prez Murmu's sortie on Sukhoi-30

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday after she undertook a sortie on a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft, saying she has displayed exceptional leadership time and again.

Murmu took a sortie on the Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet at Assam's Tezpur Air Force Station on Saturday. Tagging a tweet by Murmu on undertaking the sortie, Modi said, "This has inspired every Indian! Rashtrapati Ji has time and again shown exceptional leadership." Also tagging a tweet on the conclusion of the "Yoga Mahotsav", Modi said with less than 75 days to go for the International Yoga Day, 2023, he would urge people to mark it with great enthusiasm and practise yoga on a regular basis.

