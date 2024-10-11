This is century of India, ASEAN: PM

Vientiane (Laos):Prime Minister Narendra Modisaid the 21st century is the century of India and ASEAN and co-operation between the regional bloc and India is important as the world witnesses rising conflicts in many regions.

Speaking at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Laos on Thursday, PM Modi said: “We are peace-loving countries, we respect each other’s national integrity and sovereignty, and we are committed to the bright future of our youth. I believe that the 21st century is the century of India and ASEAN countries”.

“Today, when there is a situation of conflict and tension in many parts of the world, the friendship, dialogue and cooperation of India and ASEAN has become very important,” he added. Modi arrived in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits and further deepen engagement with countries in the groupings in areas of connectivity and digital public infrastructure.

Shortly after his plane landed in Vientiane, he participated in a blessing ceremony by senior Buddhist monks. “Met respected monks and spiritual leaders in Lao PDR, who were happy to see the honour being given to Pali by the Indian people. I am grateful to them for their blessings,” Modi later said on social media accounts.

The Prime Minister also witnessed the exhibition on restoration and conservation done by the Archaeological Survey of India in Laos. He also witnessed an episode of Lao Ramayan – called Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram – performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang.

Ramayan continues to be celebrated in Laos, and the epic reflects the shared heritage and age-old civilization connection between the two countries. Several facets of Indian culture and tradition have been practised and preserved in Laos for centuries.