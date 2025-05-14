This Is How Much Petrol and Gas Cost in Pakistan: Deets Inside

Petrol and gas prices in Pakistan are now very high. They are much more expensive than in India. A new report shows the big difference in prices between the two countries.

As of May 1, 2025, the price of petrol in Pakistan is Rs 254.13 per litre, as reported by Dawn. A gas cylinder (11.8 kg LPG) in Pakistan costs Rs 2,405.57.

In India, the average price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 94.77 per litre, according to NDTV. A cooking gas cylinder (14.2 kg LPG) in New Delhi costs Rs 853.00, as per GoodReturns.

This shows a big gap in prices:

Petrol in Pakistan is about 2.7 times more costly than in India.

Gas cylinders in India are also much cheaper, even though they are bigger in size (14.2 kg in India vs 11.8 kg in Pakistan).