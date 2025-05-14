Live
- Hollywood returns to form with Mission Impossible in South India
- Coromandel Chemicals Enters Joint Venture with Sakarni Plaster for Phospho Gypsum-Based Green Building Materials
- KL Deemed to be University Students Lead Asian Powerlifting Championships 2025 with Multiple Gold Medals
- Mementos By Itc Hotels Expands Presence In West Bengal
- Driving in Hyderabad’s Narrow Lanes? Choose a 4W EV That’s Built for It
- Best Mutual Funds For Lumpsum Investors: Sectors, Returns, And Performance Insights
- Alstone’s Alcomb Panel Showcase Draws Experts in Bengaluru
- YSRCP MLC Zakia Khanum resigns and joins BJP
- Aludecor Accelerates Innovation by Empowering India’s Top Student Racing Team
- Let’s strengthen the TDP at the field level.. Let’s keep the party alive for generations
This Is How Much Petrol and Gas Cost in Pakistan: Deets Inside
Highlights
Petrol and cooking gas prices in Pakistan are much higher than in India. This article compares the latest fuel prices.
Petrol and gas prices in Pakistan are now very high. They are much more expensive than in India. A new report shows the big difference in prices between the two countries.
As of May 1, 2025, the price of petrol in Pakistan is Rs 254.13 per litre, as reported by Dawn. A gas cylinder (11.8 kg LPG) in Pakistan costs Rs 2,405.57.
In India, the average price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 94.77 per litre, according to NDTV. A cooking gas cylinder (14.2 kg LPG) in New Delhi costs Rs 853.00, as per GoodReturns.
This shows a big gap in prices:
Petrol in Pakistan is about 2.7 times more costly than in India.
Gas cylinders in India are also much cheaper, even though they are bigger in size (14.2 kg in India vs 11.8 kg in Pakistan).
Next Story