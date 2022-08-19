Those doing good work are being harassed: Sisodia on CBI raids

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday called the ongoing Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) raid at his residence "unfortunate", adding that "those doing good work for the country are being harassed".

In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said the CBI sleuths were welcomed and he would cooperate with the probe agency in every step "so that the truth may soon come out".

"Many cases have been registered against me and nothing has been proved till date. Nothing will come in this case too. My work of good education cannot be stopped," he said.

"They are disappointed with the marvellous work of education and health in Delhi. That's why they have conspired against Delhi's Health and Education Ministers so the good work can be stopped. False allegations have been made against both of us. The truth will come out in the court," Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said.

The CBI were raiding 21 locations in Delhi and six other states in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.

Sources have said that a CBI team at Sisodia's house was "grilling him and scanning different documents".

Responding to the raids, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and said that nothing will come out.

"The same day when America's most reputed news paper NYT has lauded Delhi's model and has published Manish Sisodia photo on front page, the centre has sent the CBI to his residence. We welcome CBI and will coperate in probe. The searches/raids were conducted earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too," he said.

The CBI has already lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the liquor policy against Sisodia and others.