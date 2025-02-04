Thousands killed in Maha Kumbh stampede, claims SP MP

New Delhi : Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday made sensational and startling charges over the Maha Kumbh stampede, claiming that the real number of deaths far exceed the official figures of 30 deaths.

He claimed that thousands of people were killed in the stampede that took place during the Amrit Snan on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya and accused Yogi Adityanath government of deliberate attempts to gloss over the crisis.

The SP lawmaker levelled many serious charges at the state government and claimed that many dead bodies were buried on the banks while others flown into the river Ganga and it was done to hide the real number of deaths.

The actual death toll is much higher than reported, he stated while citing first-hand accounts of many eyewitnesses.

He further alleged that the Kumbh administration and officials had clear instructions from the Chief Minister to not let the toll numbers exceed the mark above 30. Such cruel instruction is forcing many families to undergo unimaginable pain, he added.

“Families are being forced to take away the bodies of their loved ones, without conducting post-mortem as this will add to the death toll figures. They are being provided with Rs 10,000 - 15,000 cash to do the same,” he said in a further set of sensational charges.

Another Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has alleged that the water at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj is contaminated due to bodies being dumped into the river following last month’s tragic stampede. She criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led government for failing to make proper arrangements for pilgrims and accused officials of hiding the actual death toll.

Jaya Bachchan stated, “The most contaminated water right now is at Kumbh. Bodies of those who died in the stampede have been thrown into the river, polluting the water. The government is failing to address real issues. There are no special arrangements for the common people visiting Kumbh.” The stampede, which occurred on January 29 at around 1.30 am, led to the deaths of at least 30 persons and injured over 60.

However, the official confirmation came 18 hours later, leading to widespread criticism from opposition parties.

Jaya Bachchan also questioned the government’s tall claims about footfall at the religious event, saying, “They are giving speeches about water and Jal Shakti, yet they are lying about crores of people visiting. How can such a large crowd be present at once?”