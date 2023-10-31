Three arrested for killing man in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested three youths in connection with the murder of a person, whose body was found lying on the road near DDA Park in Shahdara area on October 29, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Amit (18), Yash (20), and Sachin (19), all residents of Geeta Colony area.

Police said that it received two calls at Geeta Colony police station on October 29 regarding an unknown boy, who was found lying on the road near DDA Park.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said that initially there were no clues about the identity of the deceased and the assailants involved in the case.

“The team started working after establishing the identity of the deceased and checked several CCTV footages. As per CCTV footage, the team successfully established the identity of the assailants and followed the accused persons on the basis of mobile locations from Delhi to Muzaffarnagar, Haridwar and Rishikesh,” said the DCP.

Surprisingly, the accused kept their momentum going on and returned to Delhi to arrange some money to hide themselves permanently, however, they were nabbed by the police team.

“All of them confessed to their involvement in the commission of the brutal murder. The main accused Amit has hatched a criminal conspiracy with Yash, Sachin and Rihan and in furtherance of completion of the conspiracy, accused Amit arranged a Swiss knife from one of his known persons,” said the DCP.

“As per their conspiracy, Amit, Yash, Sachin and Rihan assembled near the residence of the victim identified as Ravikant. They reached there on two scooties. The victim Ravikant was initially called by Amit and further he was lifted from there forcefully and brought to the DDA Park,” said the DCP.

Amit stabbed the victim multiple times on vital parts. “All the accused persons after committing the murder of Ravikant, fled away from the spot leaving the cover of the weapon of offence at the spot,” said the DCP.

“The deceased was in relation with the sister of Amit and Ravikant had threatened Amit to make the video of the intimate scenes viral on social media. Thus Amit hatched a criminal conspiracy and committed the brutal murder. Further investigation and search of the absconding co-accused is going on,” the DCP added.