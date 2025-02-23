Three Maha Kumbh devotees among seven killed in separate accidents in MP

Seven people, including three Maha Kumbh pilgrims, were killed and three others critically injured in two separate accidents in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

According to police sources, two people died on the spot and two others were critically injured when the car returning from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Devtalab.

The people who died on the spot were identified as Rakesh Pardesi and Anjana Chaurasia, while a woman, Sarita Pardesi, died in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa.

According to information, the car occupants, residents of Maharashtra, were returning after taking a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges in Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj.

The car, according to the police, first hit the road divider before coming to a crash halt.

Prima facie, the police sources said, the speeding car went out of control, crossed over the road divider and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The other occupants of the car, Shlok Pardesi, Geeta Pardesi and another unidentified young man are undergoing treatment, out of which the condition of two remains critical, said the sources.

This is the fourth incident of road accident that claimed the lives of Maha Kumbh pilgrims on the National Highway 30 within a fortnight.

As the concluding day of Maha Kumbh Mela is approaching, more devotees are thronging Paryagraj, causing a long traffic jam from Rewa (400 km from Bhopal) to Prayagraj.

In another accident, a car crashed into a moving dumper truck leaving four people dead and two others injured in the Dhangaon police station area in Khandwa.

The injured, including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, have been admitted to the nearby Sanawad town hospital.