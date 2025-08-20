Live
- Officials recover over 40 voter ID cards from garbage site near Union Minister's residence in MP; probe underway
- DMK govt 'betrayed' sanitation workers: TN BJP chief
- 5 Ways Abhay Prabhavana makes learning fun for all ages
- Retail major IKEA to double down on India market in 12-18 months
- AWS Chief: Degrees Alone Won’t Secure Careers in the AI Age
- Mythri Movie Makers Warn Against Prabhas-Hanu Film Set Leaks, Call It Cyber Crime
- MP judge aspirant Archana Tiwari 'feigns disappearance' to escape marriage proposal: Police
- Watch: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Shine in ‘War 2’ Song Janaab-e-Aali Making Video
- Hyderabad Faces Internet, TV Disruptions as Cables Removed from Poles
- Afghan police seize weapons, ammunition in two provinces
Three Workers Killed In Building Collapse At Delhi’s Daryaganj
Highlights
- A three-storey building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in Delhi’s Daryaganj, killing three workers on the spot.
- Rescue teams pulled out survivors while injured were rushed to LNJP Hospital.
A tragic incident unfolded in central Delhi’s Daryaganj on Wednesday when a building near Sadbhavna Park collapsed, killing three workers at the site. The deceased were identified as Zubair, Gulsagar, and Taufiq.
According to officials, the collapse occurred around 12:14 pm, following which four fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot. The building, consisting of a ground floor and two upper floors, came crashing down while work was underway.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan confirmed that the injured were taken to LNJP Hospital. Civic bodies, including the DDMA, have been alerted, and legal action will follow once the facts are fully verified.
Three people were successfully rescued from the rubble and rushed to the hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing as authorities attempt to clear debris and search for any remaining victims. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined.
Next Story