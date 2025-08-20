Three Workers Killed In Building Collapse At Delhi’s Daryaganj

A tragic incident unfolded in central Delhi’s Daryaganj on Wednesday when a building near Sadbhavna Park collapsed, killing three workers at the site. The deceased were identified as Zubair, Gulsagar, and Taufiq.

According to officials, the collapse occurred around 12:14 pm, following which four fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot. The building, consisting of a ground floor and two upper floors, came crashing down while work was underway.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan confirmed that the injured were taken to LNJP Hospital. Civic bodies, including the DDMA, have been alerted, and legal action will follow once the facts are fully verified.

Three people were successfully rescued from the rubble and rushed to the hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing as authorities attempt to clear debris and search for any remaining victims. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined.