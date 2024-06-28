Live
- Maharashtra Unveils Rs 1,500 Monthly Allowance for Women
- Euro 2024: Bhaichung Bhutia labels Southgate as 'major problem' for England ahead of knockouts
- CM Siddaramaiah, state ministers meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
- Licence to kill? Mumbai RTO audit says 76K DLs issued on fake driving tests
- Military men, choppers to be pressed into service for 'Welcome to the Jungle' Kashmir schedule
- CM Mamata Banerjee welcomes bail to Hemant Soren
- ESOPs by foreign cos in India not under GST
- UltraTech buys 23% in India Cements in `1,885-cr deal
- NCAER forecasts 7.5% GDP growth for FY25
- Maha tops FDI inflows chart
Just In
Ticketless travel: Samastipur division imposed fines on 2.09 lakh erring train passengers
The Samastipur division of Indian Railways, which is carrying out a drive against ticketless travel by passengers, imposed fines on 2.09 lakh people.
Patna: The Samastipur division of Indian Railways, which is carrying out a drive against ticketless travel by passengers, imposed fines on 2.09 lakh people.
The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Samastipur released data till June 25 and said the department collected fines to the tune of Rs 15.5 crore from 2.09 lakh passengers in the first three months of the financial year 2024-25.
The officials have formed special teams in almost all the railway sections of this division to clamp down on ticketless travel.
“We have been carrying out a ticket checking campaign for the last few months and we will continue the same in the future. In such a situation, railway passengers need to be alert,” said Vinay Srivastava, DRM, Samastipur division of East Central Railway.
The official said one should not travel in AC coaches without proper tickets and travelling without a ticket is a crime.
There are also fines for adults travelling on a child’s ticket, smoking on the train and chain pulling without reason.