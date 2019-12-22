Tight security for PM's rally
New Delhi: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Sunday at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
According to sources, senior officials remained in huddle till 5 am on Saturday to discuss the security arrangements.
In the meeting, among other things, it was decided that social media should be monitored to stop rumour-mongering, especially in the wake of ongoing protests against the contentious legislation
21 Dec 2019 1:11 PM GMT