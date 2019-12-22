Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Tight security for PM's rally

Tight security for PM
Highlights

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Sunday at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a...

New Delhi: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Sunday at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

According to sources, senior officials remained in huddle till 5 am on Saturday to discuss the security arrangements.

In the meeting, among other things, it was decided that social media should be monitored to stop rumour-mongering, especially in the wake of ongoing protests against the contentious legislation

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad taken to Tiz Hazari Court21 Dec 2019 1:11 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad taken to Tiz Hazari Court

'We want justice': Jamia students, locals hold anti-CAA protest
HC orders re-postmortem to bodies of accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case
HC orders re-postmortem to bodies of accused in Hyderabad vet...
Nirav Modi threatened to kill company
Nirav Modi threatened to kill company's director claims CBI in...
US House of Foreign Affairs Committee insists on meeting Jaishankar after India cancels talks
US House of Foreign Affairs Committee insists on meeting...


Top