Time to invade Pakistan, we are with Centre: Cong leader Udit Raj

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj on Thursday welcomed the government’s five-point action plan to punish Pakistan over its misdeeds and acts of fomenting terror on Indian soil, but added that there was a need for bigger retribution for the rogue nation.

Sharing his reaction with IANS over the ghastly Pahalgam terror attacks, Udit Raj said the Congress party stands with the government in dealing a blow to the terrorists, and it is time to attack their masters sitting across the border.

"The five decisions that were made yesterday include stopping the water of the Indus River, closing the Attari border, not granting visas to Pakistan, and curtailment of embassy staff is a welcome move. But stronger actions are the need of the hour,” he said.

He further stated, “If the government wants to take a tougher decision in the future, we support it. Just stopping the water of the Indus River or closing the border will not work. There is a need to invade Pakistan because such incidents are happening constantly.”

Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, adopted a resolution, where it pinned the blame on Pakistan for the cowardly and calculated act of terror in J&K’s Pahalgam.

“This cowardly and calculated act of terror, masterminded by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our Republic. The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country,” the CWC resolution read.

“We appeal for calm in the face of this grave provocation and reaffirm our collective strength in the face of adversity. The CWC appeals for calm and reaffirms the Indian National Congress' longstanding resolve to combat cross-border terrorism with determination and unity,” it further said.

Twenty-six tourists, hailing from different parts of the country and one from Nepal, were brutally killed in Baisaran, dubbed 'mini Switzerland' for its meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. The men were singled out for their religion and shot point-blank. The women and children were spared with the message that they must convey the horror to the government.