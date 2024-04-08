TMC demanded Election Commission to remove the heads of investigating agencies

New Delhi: The Election Commission is receiving several complaints about violations of the Model Code of Conduct in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Meanwhile, a delegation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) visited the Central Election Commission on Monday, April 8, 2024. TMC has asked the Election Commission to remove the heads of the ED, CBI, NIA, and Income Tax.



The TMC delegation, including Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, and Sagarika Ghose, sat on a dharna to discuss their demands. However, as soon as they sat on the dharna, the police team came into action, and all the protesters were removed from there. TMC leader Dola Sen said that the BJP is exploiting these central investigating agencies. He stated that the Election Commission should provide equal opportunities to other parties by removing the chiefs of the investigative agencies.

The TMC delegation has approached the Central Election Commission to file a complaint about how politics is being done when it comes to the NIA investigation. TMC leaders claim that the BJP intends to arrest our leaders before the polls. Dola Sen stated that the chief of the central investigative agency should be replaced. Along with this, the TMC delegation has asked the Election Commission to enable the West Bengal government to assist storm victims in Jalpaiguri, so that their broken homes may be rebuilt and more assistance can be offered.

TMC leader Saket Gokhale questioned whether the Center sought the Election Commission's consent before appointing the new Director General of the NIA and demanded an investigation into this appointment. He further claimed that the BJP's 'nexus' with central agencies was growing during the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on 'X', Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Gokhale claimed that BJP politician Jitendra Tiwari met with NIA Superintendent of Police DR Singh on March 26, the same day Sadanand Date was chosen as the agency's new chairman.