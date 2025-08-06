TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Expresses Regret Over Past Support For Mahua Moitra Amid Escalating Feud

A bitter political confrontation between Trinamool Congress parliamentarians Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra has reached new heights, with Banerjee publicly expressing remorse for previously defending his party colleague during a parliamentary controversy.

The Serampore MP took to social media platform X to share footage of his 2023 parliamentary speech where he had supported Moitra during her political difficulties. In his post, Banerjee stated he had stood by Moitra based on personal conviction rather than party pressure, but now felt compelled to apologize to the nation for defending someone he characterized as ungrateful.

This latest exchange occurred just one day after Banerjee stepped down from his position as TMC's chief whip in the Lok Sabha. His resignation followed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments at a party meeting regarding poor coordination among MPs, with Banerjee accepting responsibility for the criticism.

The conflict between the two senior leaders has been simmering for months, marked by increasingly personal attacks and sharp verbal exchanges. The most recent trigger was Moitra's appearance on an India Today podcast, where she used provocative language to address Banerjee's continued criticism of her, comparing engaging with him to wrestling with a pig and making references to misogynistic attitudes in Indian politics.

Banerjee responded forcefully to these remarks, condemning what he termed "dehumanizing language" and arguing that comparing a fellow parliamentarian to an animal violated basic standards of civil discourse. The lawyer-turned-politician contended that gender should not protect public figures from legitimate criticism and accused Moitra of using abuse rather than engaging in constructive dialogue.

The dispute has historical roots in earlier controversial statements made by Banerjee following a college incident, where his comments about security drew widespread criticism. The party officially distanced itself from those remarks, with Moitra publicly condemning what she described as misogynistic attitudes cutting across party lines.

In retaliation, Banerjee made personal references to Moitra's recent marriage to former BJD MP Pinaki Misra, questioning her moral authority to criticize others. This escalation has drawn attention to the increasingly toxic nature of their public disagreement.

Following Banerjee's resignation, party leadership moved quickly to appoint MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as the new chief whip, with Moitra publicly congratulating the new appointee in what observers interpreted as a subtle slight against Banerjee.

According to sources close to the party, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has urged all MPs to cease internal conflicts and redirect their focus toward challenging the central government, particularly regarding ongoing electoral roll revisions. Reports suggest that Kalyan Banerjee may be reconsidering his resignation and plans to discuss the matter with party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The public nature of this dispute has raised questions about internal unity within the Trinamool Congress as the party seeks to maintain its political momentum both in West Bengal and at the national level.