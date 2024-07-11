TMC MP Sougata Roy Receives Death Threats Over Arrest Of Jayant Singh Linked To Assault Video

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and MP Sougata Roy reported receiving death threats following the arrest of TMC strongman Jayant Singh, linked to a viral video showing a girl being assaulted inside the Ariadaha Taltala Sporting Club.



Roy stated that the caller threatened to shoot him if Jayant Singh, who is believed to be close to TMC MLA Madan Mitra, was not released.

"I received a call at 3 am, which was shocking. The caller demanded I take steps to release Jayant Singh, or they would shoot me. I received two calls and told them to do what they wanted. They also warned me not to visit Ariadaha. I have provided the phone number to the Commissioner of Police of Barrackpore," Roy told India Today.

Roy added that when he called the number back, the audio message was in a South Indian language. He also mentioned that the police had not contacted him after his complaint.

Criticizing the West Bengal Police's handling of criminals like Jayant Singh, the MP questioned why strict charges were not applied, allowing them to get bail.

However, Roy stated he would not ask Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to increase his security, as it would affect his interaction with the public.

Jayant Singh, a local TMC leader, was arrested in connection with the June 30 assault of a teenager and her mother. A video of the incident went viral, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP. The video shows several men holding the girl by her hands and legs, suspending her above the ground while others beat her with sticks.

Reacting to the video, Madan Mitra, the MLA from Kamarhati, said he had informed the police about various wrongdoings at the club. Mitra claimed to have contacted Sougata Roy, but no action was taken.

The TMC claimed the video was from 2021.

BJP's Bengal president, Sukanta Majumdar, accused the Mamata Banerjee-led party of attempting to create "talibans" across Bengal.

"This man was associated with Madan Mitra (TMC MLA). The accused even attended a birthday party for Madan Mitra's daughter-in-law. He operated like a mafia. They are acting against the nation to build a parallel army," Majumdar said.