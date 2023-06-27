TMC Worker Shot Dead During A Fresh Clash

A clash allegedly involving supporters of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took place in the Dinhata neighborhood of Cooch Behar district on Tuesday morning, just days before the state's panchayat elections on July 8. The dispute resulted killing one Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker who was shot dead, and six others were injured.



The dispute was the most recent in a string of violent episodes leading up to the election. Since the State Election Commission (SEC) released the polling schedule on June 8, at least 11 people have died and numerous more have been hurt in conflicts.

The recent conflict area is not far from the Bangladesh-India border's unfenced section. According to a second police official, there is a chance that local authorities may have used criminals from Bangladesh in the crime. Furthermore research is being done. The recent conflict area is not far from the Bangladesh-India border's unfenced section. According to a second police official, there is a chance that local authorities may have used criminals from Bangladesh in the crime. Furthermore research is being done. A police officer who was posted in Cooch Behar, requesting anonymity stated that two groups got into a political fight. One was killed and seven others were injured by bullets. Babu Haque has been named as the man.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a rally in Cooch Behar on Monday to launch her election campaign. She criticised the Border Security Force (BSF), alleging that it terrorised and killed residents of the communities along the international border. She has previously assailed the BSF.