TN BJP slams Stalin over Minister’s ‘derogatory’ remarks against PM Modi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP on Sunday lashed out against Chief Minister M.K Stalin over his silence on the use of “abusive and derogatory” language by state Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public programme in Thoothukudi.

The BJP has also slammed the silence of Stalin‘s sister and Thoothukudi Lok Sabha candidate of DMK, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

“Strong Condemnation!DMK Minister Thiru Anitha Radhakrishnan has spoken disgustingly about our beloved Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi who hails from a humble background and has dedicated his entire life for the people of India,” Tamil Nadu BJP wrote on X.

The BJP also came out against Kanimozhi, saying that Kanimozhi has stood witness to this nauseating act.

“Without condemning this obscene talk Kanimozhi enjoys the speech on stage, exposing her pseudo-feminism,” the BJP said.

The BJP said that the people of Tamil Nadu will teach a fitting lesson to to the DMK and added that its rising sun (depicting the election symbol of DMK) will go down the horizon.

BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai in a social media post on X wrote: “DMK leaders have reached a new low in their uncouth behaviour by passing vile comments & unpardonable public discourse against our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl.

“When they have nothing to criticise, this is the level DMK leaders have stooped. DMK MP Smt Kanimozhi avl was on the stage and did not bother to stop her colleague.

“@BJP4TamilNadu is taking up this matter with the Election Commission & the DGP of TN State police today, seeking the strictest & immediate action against DMK Minister Thiru Anita Radhakrishnan.”