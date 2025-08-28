TN govt to sponsor semester abroad for college students

Students of government arts, science, and engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu will soon have the chance to study overseas for a semester, with the state government set to launch an ambitious programme aimed at providing global exposure.

The Higher Education Department is finalising tie-ups with reputed foreign universities to facilitate the initiative.

A senior official said the scheme will begin with 50 final-year students, mainly from rural backgrounds, who will be chosen through a selection process based on academic performance and other criteria.

Over time, the programme will be expanded to benefit more students as demand increases.

What makes the initiative significant is that the entire cost -- covering tuition, travel, and accommodation -- will be borne by the state government. This ensures that even students from modest economic backgrounds can take part.

Officials said the effort is designed to create a level playing field for students of government institutions, putting them on par with their peers from leading private universities who already have access to similar opportunities.

The official explained that, unlike conventional exchange programmes, the Tamil Nadu scheme will prioritise courses that are globally relevant and in demand. Subjects will be identified with the help of experts and senior authorities in the Higher Education Department, ensuring students gain practical insights and exposure to emerging academic and industrial trends.

Only universities with strong performance in the QS World University Rankings will be selected as partners.

Students will have the opportunity to work alongside eminent faculty members and research scholars in a cross-cultural and multinational environment.

“Such experiences will build confidence, self-reliance, and adaptability among participants, while also equipping them with exposure to global research practices,” the official noted.

When the students return after their semester abroad, the credits they earn will be converted through a structured quality procedure, allowing them to continue seamlessly with their degree programmes at their home institutions.

Officials believe the initiative marks a milestone in Tamil Nadu’s higher education reforms. By bridging the gap between students of government and private institutions, and by focusing on rural youth, the programme is expected to prepare a new generation to compete globally while retaining strong local roots.