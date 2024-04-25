TN Police targeting me in Rs 4 cr cash seizure case, says BJP leader Nainar Nagendran

Chennai: Senior BJP leader Nainar Nagendran, who is the legislative party leader of the party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said on Thursday that police were targeting him.

In a press conference at BJP headquarters here, the BJP leader said that the Tamil Nadu Police had summoned him on May 2 in connection to the seizure of Rs 4 crore from an air-conditioned compartment of a train at Tambaram in Chennai.

He said that he would appear before the Tamil Nadu police on May 2.

Nagendran said that he had nothing to do with the money seized from the accused and added that Tamil Nadu Police "would have made forced confessions against him from the accused". He, however, said that he did not know the reason for being summoned by the police.

He said that around Rs 200 crore was seized from across Tamil Nadu but was focusing only on Rs 4 crore seizure, which was suspicious.

The BJP leader, who was also the party candidate for the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha seat, was accused of transferring money from Chennai to Tirunelveli for distribution among the voters.