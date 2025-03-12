TN's education system produces top thinkers, it doesn’t require any changes: Minister

Chennai: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has reaffirmed that the state’s education system does not require any changes, as it has consistently produced top professionals, thinkers, and innovators.

In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, the minister stated, “Why disrupt a system that works better than the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which follows a one-size-fits-all model? Don’t fix what isn’t broken. Tamil Nadu’s education system delivers, while the NEP 2020 disrupts!”

He emphasised that the Tamil Nadu State Board’s education model has consistently yielded excellent results in higher education and employment. Citing statistics, he pointed out that 1.09 crore students are enrolled in 58,779 State Board schools, while only 15.2 lakh students study in 1,635 CBSE schools --highlighting the preference for the state’s education system.

Anbil Mahesh’s remarks came in response to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who had quoted UDISE+ data indicating a decline in enrolment in Tamil-medium schools. Countering this claim, the Tamil Nadu minister stated, “It is clear what the people of Tamil Nadu want.”

Addressing the debate on the inclusion of a third language in schools, he argued, “If there were a real demand for learning a third language, why do people continue to choose State Board schools?” He also pointed out that even in English-medium schools, every student in Tamil Nadu studies Tamil as a subject and is proficient in it.

“Tamil is our pride, and English is our guide to the world. This is our path to progress and equity. Tamil Nadu will not compromise on what is best for its students. Please do not disrupt a system that delivers excellence,” he added. The minister has been a vocal critic of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, previously calling it an “RSS-driven agenda” rather than a genuine education policy.

His latest remarks also came after Pradhan, in a speech in Parliament on Monday, reportedly referred to Tamil Nadu MPs as “uncivilised.” Anbil Mahesh questioned whether Pradhan truly understood his statements or was merely “reading from a script handed to him.” He also urged the Union Minister to clarify his stance on Tamil Nadu’s rejection of the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, accusing him of misrepresenting the state’s position.

In response to Pradhan’s claim that Tamil Nadu made a “U-turn” on the PM SHRI scheme, Anbil Mahesh asserted that the state never agreed to implement it. He cited a letter dated August 30, 2024, in which Pradhan himself acknowledged Tamil Nadu’s categorical rejection of the scheme. The minister further accused the Centre of withholding funds meant for Tamil Nadu’s education sector.

Under the Integrated School Education Scheme (2018), the Union government is required to release 60 per cent of the approved funds for Tamil Nadu’s education system. For the 2024–25 academic year, this amounts to Rs 2,152 crore out of a total Rs 3,533 crore. However, Anbil Mahesh alleged that the Centre has been withholding these funds under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme to pressure Tamil Nadu into adopting the NEP-aligned PM SHRI initiative.

“This political interference in education will not be forgiven. Students and teachers will remember this betrayal,” he declared, vowing that Tamil Nadu will continue to resist the Centre’s pressure.