The health department of God's own country faced a new difficulty as a result of the increasing number of cases of food adulteration and poisoning that were being reported from various districts.

Over 100 incidents of food poisoning were reported from a single district in December of last year. In order to address this issue, the department has introduced new regulations that will inform consumers about the food they eat. These regulations were developed in conjunction with food establishments throughout the state.

The state health agency has instructed food joint operators to include the "use-by time" on food packs in an effort to reduce the prevalence of food poisoning. Previously, such information could only be found on packaged snacks and baked goods in the form of "best before" and "expiry" dates.

Health Minister Veena George has directed that the "use-by-time" information be attached to every food box that is sent out in an effort to keep consumers aware about every food item they buy. The Minister also cautioned the populace against consuming food parcels that had beyond their use-by date.

The restaurants have also promised to continue serving eggless mayonnaise or to exclusively use pasteurised eggs for manufacturing egg mayonnaise. There have been numerous recent incidents of food-borne diseases in Kerala that have been linked to the accompaniment that is sold alongside various dishes, particularly in Arabic eateries. A significant portion of food poisoning cases caused by raw eggs that contain the salmonella bacterium can be avoided by switching to pasteurised eggs.

The Minister called a meeting with representatives from hotels, restaurants, bakeries, street food vendors, and catering units, and that's where the decision was made. Together, they work to reestablish the cleanliness and trust that customers have come to expect from restaurants.