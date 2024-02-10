Today, Parliament is set to adopt a resolution on the Ayodhya Temple

Both Houses of Parliament are expected to pass a resolution commemorating Ram Lalla's consecration in Ayodhya, adding to Ram Mandir's official status. According to sources, the discussion will center on Ram Rajya on the final day of the Lok Sabha session before the elections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to address both Houses. The BJP remained tight-lipped about the plan, and the whip issued on Friday directing its MPs to appear in Parliament on Saturday only mentioned "very important" legislative business as the reason for the urgency. According to sources, the motion will be dedicated to Lord Ram as a symbol of India and Indianness, Indian culture, and someone who fought for "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat."

Satya Pal Singh, the BJP's Baghpat MP, and Shrikant Shinde, the Shiv Sena MP, will move the motion in the Lok Sabha. Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Santosh Pandey of the BJP will second this motion. K Laxman, Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Rakesh Sinha, party MPs in RS, will move the motion. Ram Mandir was a hot topic during the Budget Session, with President Murmu referring to the 'Pran Pratishtha' as an "epochal and defining moment" in her address to the joint sitting. Later, while responding to the vote of thanks in the President's address, Modi stated that Lord Ram had been restored to his birthplace in Ayodhya and that the temple would be a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also mentioned the Ayodhya temple during her Budget speech.