Live
- AAP's 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' under fire from both BJP, Congress
- 7,500 CCTV cameras in Bengaluru to monitor New Year celebrations: K'taka Minister
- Jeju Air crash stokes fears of tarnished image for budget carriers
- Stable political scenario, favourable policy, infra push to drive Indian economy in 2025
- Kerala is ours, falling Hindu population a concern, says Nitesh Rane
- Former MLA Patnam Narender Receives Police Notice in Assault Case
- Telangana Four-Wheelers Association Offers Free Transportation for New Year Celebrations
- Increased Cold Wave in Telugu States: Patancheru Records 13.2 Degrees
- Case filed against Perni Nani in ration rice case
- India targets $1 billion banana exports as sea route trial proves successful
Just In
Top 7 Best New Year's Eve Party Venues in Gachibowli, Hyderabad for 2025
Looking for fun places to celebrate New Year's Eve in Gachibowli, Hyderabad? Here are some top spots with music, food, and drinks to enjoy as you welcome 2025. Remember to check if they have space before booking.
1. Mustang – A fun place with good music. Entry starts at ₹1,050 per person.
2. Over The Moon Brew Company – Great for craft beers and good vibes. Price starts at ₹1,050 per person.
3. Club Rogue – A lively place with music and fun. Prices start at ₹1,000 per person.
4. Komatose - Holiday Inn – A fancy spot for a special night. Entry starts at ₹1,650 per person.
5. Drunkyard – A fun place with tasty food and drinks. Prices begin at ₹1,100 per person.
6. The Tilt Bar Republic – Enjoy music and food here. Entry starts at ₹1,100 per person.
7. Zega - Sheraton Hotel – A luxurious place for a great celebration. Prices start at ₹1,100 per person.
These venues offer different experiences, from casual to fancy, for a great New Year's Eve. Be sure to check availability before booking!