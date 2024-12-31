Top 7 Best New Year's Eve Party Venues in Gachibowli, Hyderabad for 2025

Looking for fun places to celebrate New Year's Eve in Gachibowli, Hyderabad? Here are some top spots with music, food, and drinks to enjoy as you welcome 2025. Remember to check if they have space before booking.

1. Mustang – A fun place with good music. Entry starts at ₹1,050 per person.

2. Over The Moon Brew Company – Great for craft beers and good vibes. Price starts at ₹1,050 per person.

3. Club Rogue – A lively place with music and fun. Prices start at ₹1,000 per person.

4. Komatose - Holiday Inn – A fancy spot for a special night. Entry starts at ₹1,650 per person.

5. Drunkyard – A fun place with tasty food and drinks. Prices begin at ₹1,100 per person.

6. The Tilt Bar Republic – Enjoy music and food here. Entry starts at ₹1,100 per person.

7. Zega - Sheraton Hotel – A luxurious place for a great celebration. Prices start at ₹1,100 per person.

These venues offer different experiences, from casual to fancy, for a great New Year's Eve. Be sure to check availability before booking!