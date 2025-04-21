Top agronomist takes over as secretary of DARE and DG of ICAR

New Delhi: A distinguished agronomist, Dr Mangi Lal Jat, on Monday assumed charge as the Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General (DG) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Dr Jat as the new Secretary of DARE and Director General of ICAR, for a period of three years. Prior to this, he was serving as Deputy Director General (Research) and Director of the Global Research Program at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hyderabad.

Dr Jat, a globally respected figure in sustainable agriculture, brings over 25 years of experience in agronomy, climate-resilient farming, and conservation agriculture. His appointment is expected to catalyse a new era of innovation, sustainability, and farmer-first research within ICAR and the broader agricultural ecosystem, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture.

An alumnus of ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, Dr Jat holds a PhD in Agronomy with a specialisation in soil moisture conservation in rain-fed pearl millet -- a critical area for food security in arid regions. His pioneering research has shaped sustainable intensification strategies for smallholder farmers across Asia and Africa, contributing to global efforts on food system resilience.

With an impressive portfolio of over 350 peer-reviewed publications, Dr Jat has held key leadership positions at ICRISAT, International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre, International Rice Research Institute, besides 12 years at ICAR as Systems Agronomist. He has championed climate-smart technologies, regenerative farming practices, and digital innovations in agriculture, influencing agricultural policies and practices across continents.

Dr Jat has held key roles with several prominent national and international organisations, including the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the International Society of Precision Agriculture (ISPA). A Fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, he has been honoured with numerous accolades, including the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Award, one of ICAR’s highest recognitions for excellence in agricultural research.

“As he steps into this dual leadership role, Dr. Jat is poised to guide ICAR in addressing pressing challenges such as climate change, soil degradation, and food system transformation,” the official statement added.