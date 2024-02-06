  • Menu
Top CPI(M) leader’s son drives car into Goa Guv’s convoy, Kerala Police blink

Highlights

A controversy has broken out after the Kerala Police failed to take appropriate action against the son of a senior CPI(M) couple who drove his car into the convoy of Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai.

Thiruvananthapuram : A controversy has broken out after the Kerala Police failed to take appropriate action against the son of a senior CPI(M) couple who drove his car into the convoy of Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai. Pillai was in his home town, Kozhikode in Kerala on Sunday.

Julius Nikithas, son of top CPI(M) leader -- P. Mohanan, present party Kozhikode district secretary and his wife former party legislator K.K. Lathika, was apprehended by the Kerala Police after he drove his car into the convoy of Pillai.

Even though the security personnel of Pillai alerted the local police, all they did was to levy a fine on Nikithas and no case was registered. While the Kerala Police were in a mood to hush up this serious breach of security, the issue surfaced after the media on Tuesday came out with the receipt of the fine levied by the Police.

The Goa Raj Bhavan has alerted the Centre over the breach of security. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has also stepped into the issue now.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Nikithas is believed to have mistaken the convoy of Pillai to that of Khan, who is having a feud with the CPI(M)-led Left government on a few issues.

