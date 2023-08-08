  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Top Hizbul ultra among 2 killed in Poonch

Top Hizbul ultra among 2 killed in Poonch
x
Highlights

Poonch/Jammu: A self-styled divisional commander of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was killed along with his bodyguard early Monday as security forces...

Poonch/Jammu: A self-styled divisional commander of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was killed along with his bodyguard early Monday as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt and a conspiracy by proscribed outfit to revive its activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

While the body of Hizbul commander Muneser Hussain was recovered along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition, his bodyguard's body could not be retrieved as he managed to return to the other side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector before falling on the ground. He is presumed dead, the officials said. “

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X