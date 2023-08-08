Top Hizbul ultra among 2 killed in Poonch

Live
Poonch/Jammu: A self-styled divisional commander of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was killed along with his bodyguard early Monday as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt and a conspiracy by proscribed outfit to revive its activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
While the body of Hizbul commander Muneser Hussain was recovered along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition, his bodyguard's body could not be retrieved as he managed to return to the other side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector before falling on the ground. He is presumed dead, the officials said. “
