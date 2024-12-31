  • Menu
Top hockey official visits Jharsuguda

Top hockey official visits Jharsuguda
Jharsuguda: Hockey Promotion Council, Odisha, CEO Deepankar Mohapatra visited the hockey stadium at H Katapali in Jharsuguda to assess the current facilities and discuss the development of hockey in the district.

Jharsuguda: Hockey Promotion Council, Odisha, CEO Deepankar Mohapatra visited the hockey stadium at H Katapali in Jharsuguda to assess the current facilities and discuss the development of hockey in the district. During his visit, he said steps will be taken to speed up the process of installing astro turf at the stadium and enhance other facilities to promote the sport in the region.

Mohapatra was accompanied by Rourkela Sports Hostel Retired Head Kalu Charan Choudhury, Zilla Parishad CEO Prabeer Kumar Nayak and Odisha Hockey Association Vice President Jeevan Mohanty among others.

The visit marked a significant step towards strengthening hockey infrastructure in Jharsuguda, aiming to nurture young talent and boost the district’s perfor-mance in the sport.

