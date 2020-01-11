Top Security deployed in Kolkata ahead of PM Modi's visit

The West Bengal administration has planned top-notch security arrangements in order to prevent any untoward incident during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the city which begins on Saturday evening.

As per Intelligence Branch reports, three organisations have planned large-scale gatherings at the airport and on the roads to show black flags to the Prime Minister.

The authorities have planned to beef up security along the route that is slated to be taken by the prime minister's convoy to reach the city from the airport.

A senior official, speaking of the security arrangements said, "We have planned foolproof arrangements for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There will be barricades along the edges of the roads from the airport to the city on Saturday evening. There will be an extra security cover alongside these roads to keep a check on threats of protesters putting up blockades or display black flags to the PM Modi will be travelling from the airport to the heritage Currency Building in the city's central business district where he is scheduled to inaugurate a programme."

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a light and sound show at the iconic Howrah bridge from the Millenium Park on the banks of the Ganga in the same locality.

From there he is scheduled to travel via the river to Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Rama Krishna Mission, he said.

"There will be another security cover on the river. We are also increasing river patrolling in view of the prime minister's scheduled journey to Belur Math. The River Police on both banks of the Ganga have been put on alert. That will be quite a challenging job as the roads leading to Belur Math are quite narrow. We have planned another set of security arrangements there too. Whether the prime minister will fly in a helicopter from the Race Course or take the road to the airport while leaving the city on Sunday afternoon has not been finalised," the official added.