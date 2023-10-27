Towards a thriving power market in India

New Delhi: The energy landscape in India has undergone a substantial transformation in the last decade, driven by the introduction of electricity and gas exchanges.

In this blog post, we explore the conversation between Shreya Jai and Rajesh K Mediratta, delving into the evolution of these exchanges, their significance in India's energy market, and the challenges and opportunities they present.

The need for electricity exchanges

Rajesh K Mediratta sheds light on the importance of electricity trading platforms in India, despite the prevalence of long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

He highlights the global market structure, where long-term PPAs transition into short-term transactions, and outlines the benefits of exchanges, including simplifying transactions, enhancing transparency, competitiveness, and payment security. India's diverse geography and resource distribution further justify the need for exchanges, facilitating efficient power flow between regions. Strong infrastructure and supportive regulations further bolster the case for energy trading.

While the Indian electricity market has made strides, it faces challenges such as limited corporate participation and state-imposed barriers. To expand the market, policies should allow distribution companies to procure power for shorter durations. Positive developments include real-time markets, potential long-term delivery contracts, and derivatives, with retail competition as the next reform. Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) offer an innovative approach to support green power generation.

The role of gas exchanges

Gas exchanges in India cater to a market combining domestic production and regasified LNG. Open pricing segments create trading opportunities, especially in the spot market. Different consumer segments have varying price sensitivities, making gas exchanges flexible for energy procurement.

Electricity and gas exchanges have modernised India's energy sector, bringing transparency, efficiency, and competitiveness. While challenges persist, the potential for growth and innovation is significant, with real-time markets, long-term contracts, and derivatives shaping the future of India's energy market as it transitions towards sustainability.